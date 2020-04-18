Many Instacart buyers are reportedly still waiting for the safety kits the company promised

Some workers at the Instacart grocery delivery platform are still waiting for the safety kits the company promised two weeks ago, according to a new report in Cabling. And according to buyers Cabling He spoke to, the process for receiving the kits was confusing and cumbersome.

Instacart said March 29 that it would distribute hand sanitizer to all of its full-service buyers, most of whom are independent contractors. On April 2, the company said buyers would get "health and safety kits,quot; that included a reusable face mask, hand sanitizer, and a thermometer. Workers were required to order the kits through an internal Instacart website.

But according to Cabling, workers said the website was confusing to navigate, and left them unsure of when or if the kits would arrive. The company said Cabling I had limited the daily number of orders allowed to verify that all applicants were legitimate Instacart workers.

An Instacart spokesperson said in a statement emailed to The edge On Saturday the company was "uniquely focused on the health and safety of our community of buyers,quot; and was working with health officials to take the necessary precautions.

"Our teams have proactively secured personal protective equipment for the Instacart buyer community, including face mask health and safety kits and thermometers, and have worked with a third party to manufacture hand sanitizer," the spokesperson said. "We started shipping these items in the past two weeks and are moving quickly to put them in the hands of Instacart buyers."

The kits apparently started to arrive for some buyers:

Today is the first day that some Instacart workers receive their PPE kits (masks, hand sanitizer, and thermometer) and the reactions are priceless. pic.twitter.com/7Cnf08G2X5 – Sarah Clarke #deleteinstacart (@Sarah___Clarke) April 18, 2020

Instacart announced on March 9 that it would grant 14 days of paid leave to part-time workers or buyers who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who were placed in mandatory quarantine, extending that benefit until May 8. It also introduced a bonus program and additional promotions for full-service shoppers to earn more based on regional demand.

Instacart buyers organized a one-day work stoppage on March 30 to protest what they saw as unsafe working conditions, and demanded that the company not only provide personal protective equipment for buyers, but also pay for risks.

The company said last month that it was hiring 300,000 new buyers due to overwhelming demand for grocery delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.