Louis C.K. Offers financial support to Comedy Cellar staff with a donation of $ 30,000

After being part of the legendary comedy club, the star of & # 39; The Secret Life of Pets & # 39; He joins a list of celebrities, including Michael Che and John Mayer, who have committed to the coronavirus relief fund.

Funny man in disgrace Louis C.K. has pledged $ 30,000 (£ 24,000) to a coronavirus relief fund to assist staff at New York City's legendary Comedy Cellar winery.

Funny Mike Birbiglia He recently established a GoFundMe campaign to provide financial support for staff who lost their jobs due to the forced closure of the club due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and initially set the target at $ 50,000 (£ 40,000).

However, donations have been flooded by the club's regulars and a number of big-name stars, including Louis C.K., who launched $ 10,000 (£ 8,000) for the cause earlier this month.

And on Wednesday (April 15), he contributed another $ 20,000 (£ 16,000), according to page six of the New York Post.

"The Secret Life of Pets"The star has been a fixture on the Comedy Cellar stage, and featured the club in the intro to his comedy series."Louie"

He even chose the famous place to relaunch his career in August 2018, following his 2017 sexual misconduct scandal.

Louis C.K. It is not the only famous name that promises funds to the club. "Saturday night live"star Michael Che, who lost her grandmother to the coronavirus, donated $ 5,000 (£ 4,000), while the rocker John Mayer you are delivering more than $ 2,500 (£ 2,000).

Sarah Silverman, T.J. Miller, Jeff garlin, Dave Attell and Michelle Wolf They are among the other famous donors, who have helped increase the relief fund (https://www.gofundme.com/f/tip-your-waitstaff-the-comedy-cellar) to more than $ 104,000 (£ 83,700 ).