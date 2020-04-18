Lizzo delivers a powerful performance during a world concert

Whether on stage or from the comfort of your own home, Lizzo It always offers incredible performance.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old actor performed "A Change Is Gonna Come,quot; Otis Redding from the comfort of your own home during One world: together at home concert.

Lizzo, who apparently performed from his bathroom, possibly for better acoustics, blew us away with his portrayal of Otis Redding's song that is appropriate for the times we live in today in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It has been very difficult to live, oh my … And I am afraid of dying. I don't know what's up there"Lizzo sang."Beyond the clouds. It's been a long, long time to come. But I know, but I know that a change has to come."

After finishing his performance, Lizzo shared some words of wisdom for fans and onlookers watching at home. "Thank you for everyone who worked hard to keep us safe, thank you for everyone who stayed home and stayed safe. I love you, we made it. We will get through it together."