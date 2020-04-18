Live broadcast of the concert Together At Home – Deadline

Artists from around the world of music come together today for a massive concert produced by Global Citizen, to raise money for the relief of COVID-19.

The concert titled "One World: Together at Home" is curated by Lady Gaga and airs on several different platforms.

Digital broadcasting started and 2 p.m. ET and will run throughout the day on Twitter, SiriusXM, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video and TIDAL.

(You can see the live concert below)

There is also a televised portion that airs primetime in the United States on ABC, ViacomCBS Networks, all NBC networks, The CW, AXS, LAFF, Bounce, NatGeo, Univision, and iHeartMedia, on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 8 pm ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The concert is touted as the largest (virtual) gathering of major artists since Live Aid in 1985. The money raised will support frontline medical workers and the World Health Organization.

Participating artists include Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Charlie Puth, Jennifer Hudson, Kesha, Liam Payne, Luis Fonsi, Common, Ellie Goulding, Juanes, Michael Bublé

Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, John Legend, and Billy Ray Cyrus, just to name a few.

You can find a complete list of artists here. Click on the video below to watch the live concert.