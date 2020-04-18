Lil Mosey says no to collaboration with Tekashi69

Instagram

On one of these days, someone may come to a new collaboration with Tekashi69 (6ix9ine), who has just been released from prison, by influence. However, Lil mosy makes sure it's not him.

During a recent online interview with Real 92.3 Los Angeles, rapper "Blueberry Faygo" closed the possibility of him working alongside the rainbow-haired rapper. "No, you don't see me for that bitch," so the 18-year-old insisted.

"No, dammit, no," said the Seattle rapper. "If I screw up, no one would fuck with me. That's dead anyway, f ** k that n *** a."

People reacted badly to his comments, but surprisingly the hate comments were mainly directed at Mosey. "Whoever said 69 was clever work," wrote a fan in the comment section. Echoing the sentiment, another thought that "6ix9ine wouldn't even want to work with him anyway lmao".

Another detractor chimed in, "Tekashi wouldn't work with him in the first place, snorting next door." Noting that the possibility that 6ix9ine would ever collaborate with another artist, someone said, "I mean most of the 69 songs are singles that you wouldn't mind."

Meanwhile, someone thought that Mosey had no right to criticize 69 for stealing because he "would steal in the same situation." Citing that he / she was indifferent about the whole matter, one user commented, "Who gives what Lil mosey thinks at a time like this?", And someone simply said, "Me> Lil Mosey."

While Tekashi has yet to respond to this matter, rumors say the rapper is currently working on two albums, a project in Spanish and an album in English, after his release from prison. Despite his scandal, it seems that people are still very curious about who will be featured on his next album and which media outlet will be hooked on his first post-prison interview.