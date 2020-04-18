Lil & # 39; Kim bewildered by Bhad Bhabie's attack on her complexion

Instagram

Rapper & # 39; Not Tonight (Ladies Night) & # 39; He responds to the young raptress's discussion with a slight threat while asking: & # 39; How do I become a target in the middle of a pandemic? & # 39;

Lil & # 39; Kim has learned of Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle BregoliHer shadow on his complexion. The veteran rapper turned to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday April 15 to react to the young star's claims that she underwent plastic surgery to look like white people.

"That Lil Kim hates differently!" she wrote in one of her stories. Expressing her bewilderment at being chosen by the "Hello Bich" spitter, Queen Bee added: "How do I become a target in the midst of a pandemic?"

"Now that is power," he said sarcastically, before launching a slight threat to the 17-year-old star, "There are more important things that are happening in the world right now, but it's better to believe when this is all over. seal it with a kiss. "

<br />

Kim's remarks were made in response to Bhabie's displeasure as he defended himself against the black fishing allegations. During an Instagram Live, she used hit creator "Crush on You" as a person who has faced her own scrutiny of her complexion.

Bhabie made sure she didn't want to disrespect Kim, stating that she is a fan of her. "But the girl wears a base that is too light for her face," she said in the video. "The girl went and got a nose job to have a smaller nose to be like whites. Can't you see? She is doing what makes her happy, that's in her."

"She literally had surgery to look like a white person, she wears light makeup and they don't say a damn word about her. But I put on a foundation that makes me look tan," she added.

People quickly came to Kim's defense at the time, with a saying, "This is so callous that I get a little uncomfortable every time I see people mention Lil Kim's appearance after finding out why he did it." Another criticized Bhabie: "He is not even 18 years old thinking he can talk to anyone. He is not great. He does not respect a mature adult with real merits and a true career."