Liam Payne apologizes after being called & # 39; Biphobic & # 39; for his new song & # 39; Both Ways & # 39;

The former One Direction member responds quickly after being accused of & # 39; fetishizing bisexuality & # 39; with his latest single from the next installment of a solo studio.

Liam Payne regrets "anyone who has been offended" by his song "Both Ways", after the song was accused of "fetishizing bisexuality".

The obscene record, featuring lyrics including, "Flip that body, head, queue, share that body like it's our last meal," got a backlash from fans, and led to the #liampayneisoverparty hashtag on the trend in Twitter

Address the controversy in a new interview with the British newspaper Daily Star, the first Only one direction Star insisted he had no intention of offending, saying, "I'm sorry for anyone who has taken offense at certain songs or different things on the album, for sure."

"It was never my intention with any of the writing or things I was doing," he explained. "I was just challenging myself in different areas."

One's father said it was a "moment in time," adding that many of the songs sent to him were sexually suggestive after the success of his first solo single, "Strip That Down."

"They pigeonholed me into this kind of thing and of course I'm a young boy, I'm interested in that kind of thing, I like the idea of ​​songs and rhythms or certain vibes, so I thought, 'Okay, Let's go & # 39; & # 39 ;, added.

While Liam's record "LP1" stalled at a disappointing number 17 on the UK charts, fans are convinced that he will be reuniting with his former One Direction bandmates for the group's 10th anniversary later this year. 2020, after he, Niall Horan, Harry Stylesand Louis Tomlinson all re-followed ex-member Zayn Malik on Twitter: five years after his sensational departure from the band.