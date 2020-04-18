The Jaguars are exploring commercial scenarios involving running back Leonard Fournette, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

Fournette is coming off a career season with 1,674 yards of scrimmage (though only three touchdowns). He is entering his fourth season in the NFL after turning 25 in January.

Based on a "four,quot; theme, here's a look at four plausible reasons why Jacksonville would seek to move the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft:

The Jaguars are trying to sell high. Fournette rushed to 1,152 yards and 4.3 yards per carry, her career best mark in 2019. She also became a legitimate receiving option with 76 receptions, which exceeded the 58 combined receptions she had in her first two seasons in the NFL. How many teams would make strong bids for a 1,000-yard runner and an improving catcher? Jags can find out by making one available.

Fournette is an inexpensive option for other teams. Part 1A of the best-selling storyline is that it will play relatively cheap this season. He is slated to earn $ 4.17 million in base salary ($ 8.6 million cap) in the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Jags have not committed to a fifth year and the accompanying big pay rise. They have until May 4 to exercise their option, Schefter noted. They could let the contract be someone else's business.

The Jaguars really, really want more capital project. Jacksonville has 12 picks at the moment, and a Fournette trade (and, perhaps, defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue, who says he wants to leave Jacksonville) could push the Jags to the rank of 15. That, in turn, would open a host of other trade possibilities as the team quickly tries to improve on last season's 6-10 record.

Jacksonville wants to finish cleaning the house. Fournette returned to the news this week after repeating her view that the team should explore the signature of free-agent quarterback Cam Newton and that he compete with incumbent starter Gardner Minshew. His 2018 season included an injury, a suspension, an encounter with a spectator and a warning from former Jags head of football Tom Coughlin. He was arrested in April 2019 after a traffic stop in Florida and charged with driving with a suspended license, although he was not disciplined for that. Fournette (and Ngakoue) would join a list of important recent Jags outings that includes Jalen Ramsey, Dante Fowler, Calais Campbell and Nick Foles.