LeAnn Rimes was filled with & # 39; emptiness and sadness & # 39; after finding fame at an early age

LeAnn RimesThe early career was shrouded in "emptiness and sadness" after she found fame at the age of 13.

The singer of "Can & # 39; t Fight the Moonlight" spent her adolescence in the spotlight and, at the age of 14, had already won two coveted Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her version of Bill mack Song "Blue".

Despite the success, behind the scenes, the star struggled with her mental health, which turned out to be an ongoing battle until she faced her at age 30.

"At first I didn't want to face my pain because I thought I would lose myself in it," Rimes told People. "But I didn't. People are so embarrassed to talk about it and ask for help. But taking away their shame is very important."

She said: "There was so much emptiness and sadness amid the joy, and it had to be LeAnn Rimes, the entity, not LeAnn Rimes, the person. She was very fragmented."

Rimes had to face her parents' divorce before going through a marriage separation, after her highly publicized romance with the now-husband, actor. Eddie Cibrian.

The "How I Live" singer struggled with panic attacks, negative thoughts, and trouble sleeping, admitting, "It all piled up and I had to give up," as she sought treatment after her 30th birthday.

"It was the first night I was alone," admitted the 37-year-old musician. "There was a lot of codependency. And a lot of healing that had to be done."

Since then, things have changed for the hit maker, and she has learned to manage her mental state and "try to keep things in perspective."

"The need for the approval of others has changed a lot. Self-esteem is key," he smiled. "Everything I've been through has made me who I am, and I wouldn't change that at all."