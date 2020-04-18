Lake Bell reveals her 5-year-old daughter is diagnosed with epilepsy

WENN

The actress of & # 39; It is complicated & # 39; reveals to her online followers on social media that little Nova, her five-year-old daughter with Scott Campbell, is battling epilepsy.

Actress Lake bellThe five-year-old daughter has been diagnosed with epilepsy.

The "It's complicated"star and her husband, Scott CampbellI discovered the news a few months ago, but Bell has just accepted the diagnosis.

"My daughter has epilepsy," she posted on her Instagram page. "It took me a few months to gather the courage to post about this because I don't want to endorse its existence (sic)."

"I also didn't know why I should share it. Why tell a group of strangers? However, at a time when we are so isolated, I long for the community. We all do it. We want to be reminded that we are not alone in any reality." . And above all, I am grateful … Grateful to have a partner at @scottcampbell who, with his research and intelligence, is giving these attacks a worthy adversary. Scott and I, along with caring for the incomparable @childrensla, will beat them. "

She adds: "For Nova … so that she doesn't have to cry in fear after being absorbed by one. They are like invaders, who come without invitation or warning. We will fight for Nova. For her future. For tomorrow. For today. the beginning of a long journey and I want / need to remember that I am not alone. And if you are dealing with a loved one with epilepsy, I understand … You are not alone. "