Lady Gaga says her boyfriend Michael Polansky is the "love of my life,quot;

There is not stupid Love here…

Lady Gaga recently gushed out on her boyfriend, Michael Polansky. During a virtual appearance on MSNBC & # 39; s Good morning joe, the 34-year-old star talked about how she's helping with Coronavirus relief efforts, why taking care of our mental health is important, and how your tech savvy boyfriend is helping you develop a wellness app.

Also, during her interview, she dropped a higher four letter word when talking about Michael.

"With the Born This Way Foundation, my mother, Cynthia Germanottaand our co-founder Maya (Enista Smith), whom I love so much, are working with my … love of my life on something for mental health, "Gaga said of developing her Braver app.

Her comments were brief and subtle, yet she said them nonetheless.

In any case, a source tells E! The news that the pop star and her boyfriend are "getting very serious." Furthermore, they have also been practicing social distancing together, in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.