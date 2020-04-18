Lady Gaga says her boyfriend Michael Polansky is the "love of my life,quot;

There is not stupid Love here…
Lady Gaga recently gushed out on her boyfriend, Michael Polansky. During a virtual appearance on MSNBC & # 39; s Good morning joe, the 34-year-old star talked about how she's helping with Coronavirus relief efforts, why taking care of our mental health is important, and how your tech savvy boyfriend is helping you develop a wellness app.
Also, during her interview, she dropped a higher four letter word when talking about Michael.
"With the Born This Way Foundation, my mother, Cynthia Germanottaand our co-founder Maya (Enista Smith), whom I love so much, are working with my … love of my life on something for mental health, "Gaga said of developing her Braver app.
Her comments were brief and subtle, yet she said them nonetheless.
In any case, a source tells E! The news that the pop star and her boyfriend are "getting very serious." Furthermore, they have also been practicing social distancing together, in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"They have been quarantined together and she is happy for this time with him," shares the source. "They have been staying at their home in Malibu watching movies, cooking and just hanging out."
The source adds: "She is taking this quarantine very seriously and they are not leaving the house. They have given birth several times, but are happy to stay home and safely together."
Even though the "Stupid Love,quot; singer is used to being the center of attention, insider accounts for her boyfriend being "realistic," which is something that is refreshingly different.
"She is incredibly happy with him," adds the source.
Earlier this month, the Oscar winner spoke about her future plans, which include marriage and children.
"I will say that I am very excited to have children," she said. Fashion, in which she is the star of the cover of May. "I hope I'm a mother. Isn't it amazing what we can do? We can hold a human inside and make it grow. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. It's so much fun, everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say 'Welcome to the womb!'
The founder of Haus Labs also revealed that getting married is on his to-do list. However, she does not have a specific set of timelines.
Gag and Polansky started dating in early January. The two sparked romance rumors after they saw kisses on New Year's Eve. A month later, the couple made their Instagram relationship official.
It seems that the pair is stronger than ever. Also, there is nothing sexier than a man who is building a positive and charitable empire with you!
%MINIFYHTML3d925cea542af5f9750213e7a08c874212%