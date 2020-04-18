Lady Gaga is excited about new boyfriend Michael Polansky – He is the love of her life

When Lady Gaga appeared on MSNBC Good morning joe Previously, the pop star spoke about her new boyfriend, Michael Polansky, a new report from E! Online revealed. The 34-year-old "Poker Face,quot; singer also shared how she has been helping with the coronavirus relief efforts as well.

The pop star shared why she thinks helping others care is so important, which is a big part of the reason why she and her man are currently developing a mental health and wellness app. During the same interview, the singer and songwriter referred to her man as the "love of her life,quot;, which made her followers on social networks buzz.

The Grammy Award winner made her comments referring to the aforementioned app that she and her boyfriend are working on; It's called Braver. An insider who spoke to E! News said Lady Gaga and her man are becoming increasingly serious as the days go by.

Additionally, insider information shared that Lady Gaga and Michael have been practicing social estrangement as a couple since the COVID-19 outbreak began in the United States, which then led to a complete blockade of the North American country.

Lady Gaga and Michael have been taking quarantine extremely seriously, the source added, and have even received the shipment home several times. They are doing their best to stay safe at home and, frankly, they have been enjoying their time together.

Despite the fact that the singer and songwriter has gotten used to being on the public's radar for the last decade, and she may even like it, her boyfriend is a "sensible,quot; character, which is something she has really loved.

At the beginning of the year, the A Star is born Alum shared his future plans, stating that he would not mind having children and getting married at some point. During a conversation with InStyle, Lady Gaga shared her hopes of becoming a mother later in life.

The star said it was amazing that women could have children, and it's something she's been thinking about. As previously reported, Gaga and Polansky started a relationship earlier in the year in January.



