Lady Gaga has a million reasons to inspire you to return

Lady Gaga It gives us a million reasons to want to get involved in helping the world.

Tonight, the Grammy-winning artist will perform during the One world: together at home concert, an event organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization to help educate about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and highlight front-line healthcare workers.

The Oscar winner is the curator of the event, which will feature a lineup filled with performance stars and star cameos such as Billie Eilish, John Legend, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and more.

Today's event is also not the only time the singer has been involved in giving back.

Over the years, we've seen artist "Born This Way,quot; start a foundation that helps young people with mental health, surprises fans, and creates compelling music with an important message.

It also helped raise $ 35 million for the coronavirus situation to help secure more PPE for healthcare workers and provide additional testing resources.

In honor of the event, we take a look at Lady Gaga's greatest acts of kindness and retribution.