Lady Gaga has a million reasons to inspire you to return

Lady Gaga It gives us a million reasons to want to get involved in helping the world.
Tonight, the Grammy-winning artist will perform during the One world: together at home concert, an event organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization to help educate about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and highlight front-line healthcare workers.
The Oscar winner is the curator of the event, which will feature a lineup filled with performance stars and star cameos such as Billie Eilish, John Legend, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and more.
Today's event is also not the only time the singer has been involved in giving back.
Over the years, we've seen artist "Born This Way,quot; start a foundation that helps young people with mental health, surprises fans, and creates compelling music with an important message.
It also helped raise $ 35 million for the coronavirus situation to help secure more PPE for healthcare workers and provide additional testing resources.
In honor of the event, we take a look at Lady Gaga's greatest acts of kindness and retribution.
Also, be sure to tune in One world: together at home event tonight and head over to the Global Citizen site to see how you can help, with actions like taking coronavirus questionnaires to educate yourself and commit to staying home.
When she launched her foundation
With his mom Cynthia Germanotta, Lady Gaga The Born This Way Foundation began in 2012 to create a braver and kinder world.
The artist's foundation has all kinds of programming geared toward teens and young adults to help their mental health, with current programs including encouraging fans to do a 21-day act of kindness and one that focuses on in-person training. to teach children how to manage their own mental health or help a friend who is struggling.
Youtube
When she surprised a fan
In 2019, one of Gaga's super fans showed up to what he thought he was doing a makeover with at his new Haus Labs.
And while he took a look at it, he was also surprised when Gaga appeared!
While reading an emotional letter addressed to Gaga, the cosmetology student said that "I couldn't speak about my sexuality at school for fear of being bullied or violent, but her lyrics in & # 39; Born This Way & # 39; spoke to me,quot; The artist appears behind him to meet the fan in person!
The touching interaction was captured by Seduce and it will make you reach the tissues.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
When she gave the voiceless a voice
Lady Gaga's music, from "Poker Face,quot; to "Born This Way,quot;, has always had open messages, but one of the most moving was when she wrote and performed "Until it happens to you,quot;.
The ballad, which appeared in the university's sexual assault documentary Hunting ground, addresses topics such as abuse and assault.
At the 2016 Oscars ceremony, the star performed the song and joined the stage with assault survivors, resulting in a powerful and moving moment.
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Netflix
When she illuminated chronic pain
In 2017, it seemed that Lady Gaga was completely unstoppable. We had just seen the star give one of the best Super Bowl performances of all time, we had seen her in American Horror Story: Roanoke and I saw her release her album Joanne.
However, behind the scenes, Gaga was suffering.
The artist bravely shared in her documentary. Lady Gaga: five feet two An intimate look at his life, which included his treatment of chronic pain that has occurred since the onset of fibromyalgia.
Gaga's willingness to show us that part of her life makes it easier for others to have conversations and open up about their own pain, health, and disability, allowing others to consider and educate themselves as well.
Monty Brinton / CBS
When you used your platform to address mental health
Mental health is extremely important to the star, and we appreciate you taking whatever platform you can to keep talking about it.
When Lady Gaga won a Grammy for A star has been born In 2019, she addressed the issue in her acceptance speech, stating: "I just want to say that I am very proud to be part of a film that addresses mental health issues, they are so important."
She went on to say, "Many artists, many artists deal with it. And we have to take care of each other. So if you see someone who is suffering, don't look the other way. And if you are hurt, although it may be difficult, try to find that courage within yourself to dive deep and go tell someone and carry it on your head with you. "
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella
When she helped the victims of the fire
When the Woolsey fires shook the Malibu region of Los Angeles, many had to evacuate from their homes to safety.
Lady Gaga was one of the people who left her home, but she also visited Pacific Palisades High School, a Red Cross evacuation site, to lift her spirits and spread positivity.
The actress handed out gift cards, took photos with fans, and encouraged people to take care of their mental health, saying, "Please do not discount your mental health during this time. It is so important that you take care of what is happening in your head and in your heart. "
Larry Busacca / Getty Images
When he wrote an op-ed on suicide
(Activation warning: suicide / self-harm)
While we are excited to see Lady Gaga's collaboration with the World Health Organization to One world: together at homeIt is not the first time that the star has worked with the organization.
In fact, in 2018. the artist and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus co-wrote an opinion piece for The Guardian addressing the need for governments to put mental health "at the top of their agendas,quot;.
The letter, which followed the death of Kate Spade and Anthony BourdainHe stated, "Suicide is the most extreme and visible symptom of the largest mental health emergency that we are not adequately addressing so far."
"Stigma, fear and lack of understanding exacerbate the suffering of those affected and prevent bold action that is so urgently needed and has been delayed for so long."
PapCulture / BACKGRID
When he stood up for the LGBTQIA + community
Lady Gaga has long championed the LGBTQIA + community, including when she attended the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969.
At the event, Gaga emotionally stated that community is the "definition of courage,quot; and stated: "I will not stop searching for this liberation. I wish to see no more homeless youth in this community. I denounce the ostracism of people for whom are."
In addition, the star asked people to ask about a person's preferred pronoun, to speak up by voting, and to accept Stonewall's legacy.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
When she broke gender norms
Lady Gaga doesn't have time for people to tell women what they should or shouldn't do!
Last Valentine's Day, Gaga decided to propose herself In protest of the tradition that, during a leap year, women are "allowed,quot; to propose to men.
In a comment to Klarna, a shopping service, Gaga stated: "Anyone who knows me knows that I believe that anyone of any gender identity should be able to express any act of love to anyone on ANY day of ANY year."
Wearing a ring from his old friend B. ÅkerlundShe added, "So in an act of defiance of this old-fashioned tradition, I decided to say yes to MYSELF! And wear this ring today with pride to remind me and everyone that the only permission you need to love comes from you. "
channelkindness.org/book
When she did the cool kindness
Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation puts an emphasis on being kind and brave, which is why we are excited when we hear that the singer will become an author this fall with a book of stories that show the kindness and bravery of others.
In a description for the book, he promises readers: "They will meet the young changers who found their inner strength, who prevailed over bullies, who started their own social movements, who decided to break the stigma of mental health and share how they felt, who created safe spaces for LGBTQ + youth and who have embraced kindness with every fiber of their being helping others without the expectation of anything in return. "
Steve Granitz / WireImage
When you raised millions to help fight the coronavirus
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Lady Gaga stepped forward and helped raise $ 35 million to fight back.
Over the course of a week, Gaga reached out to tech companies, corporations, and philanthropists to help fund the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Fund, which helps provide PPE to healthcare workers and provides more test resources.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for iHeartMedia, Dave J Hogan / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AT,amp;T
When she was a light in the dark
As the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the world, many of us are nervous.
However, Lady Gaga has been a light during the uncertainty by joining with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization to cure the One world: together at home concert that brings together artists like Taylor Swift, Elton John, John Legend, Billie Eilish and more to help educate on the situation, as well as highlight frontline health workers.
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
