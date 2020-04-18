Lady Gaga gives us permission to smile during a world concert

Lady Gaga It gives us a million reasons to dance and smile in our living rooms.

She not only helped coordinate the One world: together at home concert and raising over $ 35 million for the World Health Organization, she is also one of the headliners for the concert itself.

On Saturday night, he took the metaphorical stage to perform "Smile,quot; for his fans who were watching from his home.

"Hello, I am Lady Gaga and today, I am so happy that we are together in a world at home that I feel very honored to be part of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19 and raise money to Solidarity Response Fund. I am very concerned about all the medical workers who are putting their lives at risk for us right now, "he shared. "I think of them every day. I pray for them every day. And I'm also thinking of all of you who are home and wondering when everything will be different. What I would like to do tonight, if I can, is just giving you permission to , for a moment, smile. "