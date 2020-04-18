Lady Gaga gives us permission to smile during a world concert

Lady Gaga It gives us a million reasons to dance and smile in our living rooms.
She not only helped coordinate the One world: together at home concert and raising over $ 35 million for the World Health Organization, she is also one of the headliners for the concert itself.
On Saturday night, he took the metaphorical stage to perform "Smile,quot; for his fans who were watching from his home.
"Hello, I am Lady Gaga and today, I am so happy that we are together in a world at home that I feel very honored to be part of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19 and raise money to Solidarity Response Fund. I am very concerned about all the medical workers who are putting their lives at risk for us right now, "he shared. "I think of them every day. I pray for them every day. And I'm also thinking of all of you who are home and wondering when everything will be different. What I would like to do tonight, if I can, is just giving you permission to , for a moment, smile. "
Unsurprisingly, his little monsters went crazy on social media and got excited about his voice and performance without the regular effects he normally uses. It just goes to show that she was born this way.
Those who want to get involved from the comfort of their home can head to the Global Citizen website, where there is a lot of information on how to stay healthy and even some questionnaires to truly test your knowledge. Plus, join the thousands of people who have formally committed to staying home.
With concerts like these, there's no reason not to do your part and just stay home!
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
