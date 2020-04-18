Lady Gaga and Celine Dion's One World Performance will give you chills

A word: Cold.

Just when we thought Taylor SwiftThe first performance of "Soon I & # 39; ll Get Better,quot; was enough to send us to the limit, the One world: together at home special concert closed with a surprise that will pull each of their hearts.

Lady Gaga, who helped organize the event together with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, joined Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend for an absolutely impressive performance of "The Prayer,quot;.

Evening presenters, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, expressed their gratitude before announcing the final and unforgettable number.

"On behalf of myself and Jimmy's thousands of hosts tonight, we want to thank Global Citizen for making the show possible," Colbert said.