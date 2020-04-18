Kylie Jenner applauds Trolls Body embarrassing her for looking thicker

Instagram

The 22-year-old makeup expert reminds body scrubs of what happened that changed her body since she took an old photo, in which she looked & # 39; so skinny & # 39 ;, three years ago.

Up News Info –

While many have recognized that Kylie Jenner Has an enviable figure, online trolls always find a reason to choose the reality show star. The 22-year-old billionaire, unfortunately, had to deal with them again as some people compared her current figure to her former body before getting pregnant and giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster.

An internet user started by commenting on a photo of Kylie taken when she visited the Sugar Factory in Las Vegas three years ago. The makeup mogul donned a short sleeveless dress in the picture, flaunting her toned arm and slim figure. The commenter said Kylie is "so skinny here."

Then another person stepped in and posted a more offensive comment while writing, "She was better." Realizing this, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star was not silent and reminded the shamers of what happened to her body since the old photo was taken." I was born a baby, "he replied.

<br />

Some people have come to Kylie's defense, and one praised her response: "I generally don't like kardashians, but I applaud your comment. I like it." Another blow to the haters: "People just can't care about their own bodies, they have to comment on other people's." Okay, someone else added, "God, people are very rude."

Meanwhile, a fourth user thinks Kylie's current body is still a mom's target. "No identification of the cap takes kylies to post the baby's body any day," the person commented.

While Kylie seems so sure of her post-baby body now, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics once admitted that it was difficult for her to accept changes in her body after giving birth to her daughter. In a 2018 episode of "KUWTK", he confided in his sister Kim Kardashian about their insecurity.

"I feel a little insecure," she shared. "I feel like my hips have spread … like my favorite jeans, they will never fit me again." She continued regretting: "Nothing in my closet suits me". Kim tried to build her younger sister's confidence by replying, "But you look really skinny."