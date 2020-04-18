Kristin Davis will help & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; Alum in the series of baby themed quotes

WENN / Instar

& # 39; Labor of Love & # 39; She will follow Kristy Katzmann, who is ready to have a child but has yet to find the perfect man as she faces 15 potential suitors with the help of the former 'Sex and the City' star.

Former actress of "Sex and the City" Kristin Davis has been used to present summer TV series "Labour of love"

Released on May 21 on Fox, the new show follows Kristy Katzmann, a 41-year-old career woman who is ready to have a child, but has yet to find the perfect man.

Katzmann will face 15 potential suitors vying for her affection, and each week the expectant parents will face challenges that will test their parenting and partnership skills.

"If they prove worthy, they will advance to next week, and for those who don't, Kristy will let them know that she doesn't see herself starting a family with them," a synopsis for the show, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, reads .

After eight weeks, Katzmann, with Davis' help, will decide if one of the men is the perfect match for her, or if she prefers to become a single mother.

"@Laboroflovefox is coming! Tune in on May 21 to watch our show," Davis wrote on social media. "It's quite funny and very interesting. My biggest surprise was the intensity of men's desire to have a baby too! I can't wait for everyone to see it. #Laboroflove."