Kourtney Kardashian's family celebrated her birthday with a car parade

Today it's all about Kourtney Kardashian!
the Keeping up with the KardashianThe star may not be celebrating her 41st birthday with a lavish party or family trip, but she's still being bathed in love.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kourtney's family and friends show up to make his birthday special.
Her sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian He took to Instagram to share the car show his family and friends had planned for Kourtney.
"A quarantined birthday," Kendall wrote on Instagram, along with a series of videos of about a dozen cars lined up outside Kourtney's house honking the horn and wishing him a happy birthday. Of course, they also had the right music for the occasion like Rihanna"Birthday cake,quot; and BlackpinkThe "Birthdaya B-tch,quot; sounded on the speakers.
"Car show for @kourtneykardash's birthday," Khloe wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing more videos of the birthday celebrations. "This was amazing, everyone loves to celebrate (you)."
Earlier this morning, her friends and family also showed Kourtney some love on social media.
"Happy birthday, my beautiful @kourtneykardash! In any life I would have found a way to have you in my life forever!" Khloe wrote on Instagram, along with a series of photos of Kourtney. "I can't imagine my life without you, nor would I want to imagine that."
Khloe continued her long legend: "You and I have an incredibly weird bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yes! You're stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the few I can count on most in my life. I know that many people go through life without their sister as their best friend. That thought only breaks my heart. Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible brothers I could dream of. "
On Instagram Stories, Khloe also shared a series of videos, childhood photos, and selfies with her sister.
"Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered with love and from your core, I pray that you are happy! You deserve only magical things! In all previous lives and in all subsequent lives, I will! I love you! Even my sister's happiest birthday! Jane, I love you! "she concluded her birthday post.
Matriarch Kardashian-Jenner also wished her oldest daughter a happy birthday, writing: "Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Kourtney! I love your incredible enthusiasm for life and the way you love your children and all of us love you. around!" Thank you for teaching us to slow down and smell the roses … You are an amazing daughter, sister, friend and mom and I am so blessed and thankful that God has chosen me to be your mom. girl … mommy. "
Kim Kardashian He also took Instagram to wish his older sister a happy birthday.
"Happy birthday @kourtneykardash. I had to find some good memories to celebrate today! I remember these moments so vividly," Kim wrote, along with a series of photos of the two of them. "I love their strong will to do whatever makes their soul happy, the love they feel for their children and for being the best big sister. I couldn't be more grateful for our memories together."
She added: "You pack a cruel blow. I love you so much and I can't wait until it is all over so we can celebrate together."
