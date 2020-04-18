Kourtney Kardashian's family celebrated her birthday with a car parade

Today it's all about Kourtney Kardashian!

the Keeping up with the KardashianThe star may not be celebrating her 41st birthday with a lavish party or family trip, but she's still being bathed in love.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kourtney's family and friends show up to make his birthday special.

Her sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian He took to Instagram to share the car show his family and friends had planned for Kourtney.

"A quarantined birthday," Kendall wrote on Instagram, along with a series of videos of about a dozen cars lined up outside Kourtney's house honking the horn and wishing him a happy birthday. Of course, they also had the right music for the occasion like Rihanna"Birthday cake,quot; and BlackpinkThe "Birthdaya B-tch,quot; sounded on the speakers.

"Car show for @kourtneykardash's birthday," Khloe wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing more videos of the birthday celebrations. "This was amazing, everyone loves to celebrate (you)."