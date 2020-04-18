Khloe Kardashian asks Tristan Thompson for "Sperm Loan,quot; in the latest episode of "KUWTK,quot;

Roommates, over a year ago Khloe Kardashian publicly discovered that her ex-boyfriend / dad Tristan Thompson cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods. Well, now the two of them are committed to shared parenting, and things are apparently going so well that Khloe might be considering "borrowing,quot; some of Tristan's DNA for another baby.

During the most recent episode of her hit family reality series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Khloe is filled with anxiety as she prepares to send her 2-year-old daughter True Thompson to her father Tristan alone in Cleveland for the first time. .

After Khloe sees how good a father she has become, she begins to reflect on having a second child, but not in the traditional way. Instead, she just wants to "borrow sperm,quot; from Tristan to give True a brother.

The situation thus developed. Tristan was looking at some of Little True's toys and suggested that they not get rid of anything because they might have another baby. "What if we have another girl?" he asked Khloe. "We have to buy it again."

Khloe, confused, replied to Tristan with, "Who's having another girl with you? He could get some embryos and have a brother. He may need to borrow some sperm or get something from you. We'll figure it out later. That's a completely different episode. "

If you've been "up to date," then you know that Tristan has always tried to reconcile with Khloe since he was caught cheating, and until now, Khloe has made it clear that she isn't interested.

