Khloe Kardashian and more celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's birthday

It's your day to shine!
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her 41st birthday on Saturday. It is unclear what Queen Aries has planned for her special day, especially given the Coronavirus The pandemic has people of social distancing.
However, that doesn't mean that the reality personality can't celebrate his birthday with a bang. In fact, it's already off to a great start! Her closest friends and family have shown her a lot of love on social media.
"Happy birthday, my beautiful @kourtneykardash! In any life I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can't imagine my life without you, nor would I want to imagine that." Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram, along with a collage of photos of the birthday girl.
"You and I have an incredible incredible bond that no matter what, can never be broken. (Yes! You're stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the few I can count on the most in my life," he continued. the good American founder. "I know that many people go through life without their sister as their best friend. That thought only breaks my heart. Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible brothers I could dream of."
Khloe spilled onto Kourtney even more, after expressing that her "life would be boring,quot; without her older sister.
"Honestly, without you my life would be boring, not so full and my life would always feel like something was missing," said the fashion mogul.
Adding: "Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered with love and from your core, I pray that you are happy! You deserve only magical things! In all previous lives and in all subsequent lives, I'll love you! Even my sister's happiest birthday! Jane, I love you! "
Kourtney replied, "Forever and forever, Suzanne."
Kris Jenner He also gave a birthday greeting to his first girl.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Kourtney! I love your incredible enthusiasm for life and the way you love your children and everyone around you … thank you for teaching us to slow down and smell the roses … "The famous momager shared, along with retroactive photos of the founder of Poosh.
She added: "You are an amazing daughter, sister, friend and mom, and I am so blessed and thankful that God has chosen me to be your mom. I love you very much, my beautiful girl … mom."
Kourt's best friend, Sarah Howard, he also showed his love in the & # 39; Gram.
"Happy birthday @kourtneykardash, I love you very much and I am very grateful for our friendship. I wish you a year of health, happiness, love and magic," he wrote. "I know you're going to @poosh yourself to live your best life yet! (I had to add that poosh scream there,quot;).
It is only a matter of time before the birthday girl shares her big plans for the day.
In the meantime, we will remember your most beautiful family moments over the years.
