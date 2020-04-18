Khloe Kardashian and more celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's birthday

It's your day to shine!

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her 41st birthday on Saturday. It is unclear what Queen Aries has planned for her special day, especially given the Coronavirus The pandemic has people of social distancing.

However, that doesn't mean that the reality personality can't celebrate his birthday with a bang. In fact, it's already off to a great start! Her closest friends and family have shown her a lot of love on social media.

"Happy birthday, my beautiful @kourtneykardash! In any life I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can't imagine my life without you, nor would I want to imagine that." Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram, along with a collage of photos of the birthday girl.

"You and I have an incredible incredible bond that no matter what, can never be broken. (Yes! You're stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the few I can count on the most in my life," he continued. the good American founder. "I know that many people go through life without their sister as their best friend. That thought only breaks my heart. Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible brothers I could dream of."