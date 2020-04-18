Khloe Kardashian allegedly pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby as they are quarantined together

Instagram

The latest pregnancy rumor comes after the Cleveland Cavaliers player joked with the television star about the possibility of giving his daughter a brother in an episode of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Khloe Kardashian He's probably eating for two now. The founder of Good American is rumored to be currently pregnant again with Tristan ThompsonThe baby while they are in quarantine along with their daughter True Thompson.

A source told MTO News that the former, who were rumored to be together several times, decided to expand their family while they were locked up for the past month. "Khloe and Tristan are together, and they are pregnant," says the so-called insider, before adding: "The pregnancy was planned."

The latest pregnancy rumor comes after Khloe and Tristan scoffed at the possibility of giving their daughter a brother in the new episode of "keeping up with the KardashiansOn the trip on Thursday, April 16, the reality TV star was sorting out True's toys to donate the ones he had brought out. While reviewing old toys at Tristan's house on Facetime, the basketball player suggested not getting rid of everything. .

"What if we have another girl?" he said. "We have to buy it again." Khloe replied, "Who's having another girl with you?" the basketball player argued, "Listen, I'm just saying that True needs a brother."

Khloe has apparently been thinking the same thing as well, though that doesn't necessarily mean she has to meet or re-engage with Tristan. "I could get some embryos and have a brother," she replied. "He may need to borrow some sperm or get something from you." She timidly added, "We'll figure it out later. That's a completely different episode. Very awkward."

While their conversation did not imply that a romantic reunion was at stake for them, fans did not like the idea of ​​the former couple having another baby together. "Khloe really disappoints me," one reacted to Khloe's story in the episode. Another commented, "I would like this woman to respect herself."

Others suspected that Khloe and Tristan hinted that they wanted each other back. "Girl, you guys have gone to do it the usual way again," one predicted. "You know you want me to spawn again sister, cut," commented another person.

Meanwhile, others disagreed with the fact that Tristan apparently did not consider his 3-year-old son Prince from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig as True's brother. "Someone calls the children of Tristans mother here because the frog loops apparently forgot that he has another child out there …" one reacted. Another added: "She has a brother: YOUR SON!"