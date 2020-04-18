Kenya Moore's Latest Posts With Brooklyn Daly Fans Show How Smart The Girl Is

Kenya Moore has kept fans informed about what her daughter Brooklyn Daly has been up to these days. He shared a photo with the girl learning, and also posted a video in which Brookie Cookie mimics a sneeze.

People are simply in love with this girl and say that she always looks happy. Check out the posts Kenya recently shared on Brookie's IG account below.

Time School time with Chaney ❤️ ’Kenya captioned a photo in which Brookie is learning.

A follower lunged for the girl and said, "A living doll❤️ God bless her, always be with her and keep her safe," and someone else posted this: "The prettiest kid in the WHOLE LOVE Franchise PERIOD! House,quot;

A fan pointed out that ‘Miss Brookie Cookie is very attentive and is a very smart little Cookie. Chaney seems to be a very good friend who loves our little love and seems to love him. "

Someone else said, "She's being a great student, she's very focused," and a follower posted this message: "She looks like your grandmother from this side view."

Kenya also shared a video in which Brookie imitates her: "I can imitate anything ahh choo,quot; #miraclebaby "

An Instagram installer posted this message: ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, featuring our living walking doll, Mrs. Lil Brooklyn. Aka Brookie cookie. "

Someone else got excited about Marc Daly's daughter and said, "Kids see everything, including how to wipe or blow their noses with a tissue and who will do better than the beautiful cookie cookie?"

One follower praised the miracle baby and posted this: "Such a beautiful girl,quot; growing before our eyes, "and another follower said," She is so beautiful and looks like a sweet little princess. "

Someone else said: ‘Hahaha !!! Our little Cutie is growing very fast! Yes @thekenyamoore You are sharing it with all of us! & # 39;

In other news, Kenya excited many fans by telling Andy Cohen during a live video that she and Marc Daly will not part after all.

Ad

It seems that Brooklyn's father Daly changed his mind and now wants to work on his marriage.



Post views:

0 0