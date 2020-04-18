Kenya Moore takes fans down memory lane with a flashback to her modeling years

Kenya Moore shared a flashback photo from 30 years ago, going back to her time as successful models. Fans are impressed and remember when they first saw Kenya. Check out his photo below.

‘#FBF #babykenya my,quot; zed "or,quot; compcard "when I was modeling 30 years ago. I challenge @ cynthiabailey10 and @evamarcille to post their old #modelchallenge gift cards, "her post captioned Kenya.

A follower said to the RHOA star: still I still remember the first time I saw you on television watching Miss USA. You showed up at the parade of states dressed in white. We were surprised by her beauty and we knew she would win. "

Another commenter said, "Girl, you are one of the most beautiful black women alive!" And someone else posted this message: "Brooklyn mother! Baby Kenya has been beautiful! Come through Kenya."

One fan wrote this: "I miss having compensation cards, it's what really made you feel like a true contract model !!" and another follower said, "@thekenyamoore beautiful! You should have married Will Downing."

One of the Kenya fans had a question for the RHOA star, but so far he didn't get an answer: "How come we don't see Brandon or Aunt Lori anymore?" We miss them ".

Someone else said, "You know Eva doesn't have one, no Insta model knows what this problem is," and a follower praised Kenya and said, "The Hollywood legend @thekenyamoore is still relevant after all these years in the game."

Not long ago, Kenya pissed off some of its fans, and many others were happy with an announcement it shared.

The RHOA star told Andy Cohen during a live video with Eva Marcille that she and Marc Daly will not break up after all.

It seems that Brooklyn's father Daly changed his mind and now wants to work on his marriage and that of Kenya.



