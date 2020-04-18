Kenya Moore shares a throwback photo with Brooklyn Daly showing fans how blessed she is

Kenya Moore made fans happy when she shared a photo with her baby Brooklyn Daly. Fans are really happy that Kenya sees that her dream has come true, and that she is together with her miracle baby. Check out the photo he shared on his social media account below.

F #FBF @thebrooklyndaly just a few months ago. # blessed #miraclebaby, "Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said: 'Aww. I'm so happy for you! I hope God continues to bless you and your new family, "and another commenter posted this:" I love you Kenya, you are a good mother. "

Another commenter wrote: "Regardless of what anyone says about Kenya, God sees her hear … sees what she has been through and decided she deserves to be blessed with this perfect little angel."

An Instagram installer poured out over Kenya and said: 'So precious and look how she looks at her mommy', and someone else posted this: 'Kenya I can see the love in Brooklyn's eyes for you and the way you look at it just beautiful.❤️ ❤️ & # 39;

A follower wrote: 'So precious. I am so happy for you Kenya, Brooklyn always looks so happy. That baby is going to experience LOVE man.

Someone else posted this message: "Regardless of what anyone says about Kenya, God sees her listen … sees what she has been through and decided she deserves to be blessed with this perfect little angel."

One commenter wrote: ‘I love the way he is looking at you. No one will love you more than your baby, so precious ❤️ ’

Someone else posted this message: "When I found out you were pregnant I was so happy for you, you honestly deserved to be a mummy."

Not long ago, Kenya shared a video with her baby, Brooklyn Daly, on her social media account that also made fans happy.

The girl is eating a healthy snack, and what made the fans laugh out loud was the fact that she is dancing while having a bite or two.



