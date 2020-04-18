Kenya Moore mocks "receipts" to drag NeNe's leaks at "RHOA" meeting

Bravo TV

Bravo's personality, however, hints that NeNe will not be the only one among the cast members to whom he will come next in the next virtual meeting for the reality show.

Up News Info –

Kenya moore is more than ready to face NeNe leaks in the next virtual meeting for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"Season 12. In a new interview, Kenya reveals that she is eager to expose the person that she really is."

"I think this is an exhibition meeting. And I have the receipts to back it up. I have the people to back it up. I have everything I need to let the world know who he really is," she says. in his statement to HollywoodLife.com.

However, she hints that NeNe will not be the only one among the cast members to whom she will come next. "Well, my focus is to address all the women I've had problems with," so he shares. "I think I will do what I have always done, which is to be really honest and objective and keep it as stylish as possible under these circumstances."

Kenya does not mention any name other than NeNe. However, it is possible that she is attacking Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam later.

During the interview, Kenya also addresses the fact that they are forced to have a virtual meeting instead of directly confronting each other in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. Admitting that she is "very, very disappointed," adds the mother of one, "But this is the world we are living in right now. And we couldn't put it off because this is the moment fans are waiting for."

She continues: "The season really is the prelude to the meeting. And people really want to see us face our enemies or our problems with each other."

Bravo has yet to announce the special broadcast date for season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."