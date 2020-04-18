Kenya Moore Insists NeNe's Leaks Tried To Spit Her Out Despite Denial

Instagram

In a teaser of the upcoming episode of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, the former beauty queen and her co-star after having a heated argument after the former called NeNe a thug.

Up News Info –

Kenya moore and NeNe leaks surely not have the best relationship and the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"He's here to prove that one more time. In a new teaser obtained by Us Weekly, the former beauty queen and her co-star are having a heated argument over the infamous" almost spit "incident.

It occurs during Kandi Burruss baby shower. Kenya and NeNe sit at the same table, and the tension quickly rises the moment Kenya is asked about an article in which she called her co-star a thug. In response, she says, "No, it is not false and you know it is not false," adding that NeNe has always been a stalker and always will be.

Without stopping there, she brings back her fight with Greece and says, "NeNe tried to spit on me." The "Joy"alum then shoot", no I didn't. Let's be very clear, thug. "The women start exchanging insults after that, with Kenya taunting NeNe for her grammatical errors and telling her to" go back to primary school. "

At one point, NeNe warns Kenya to drop the argument. "This is not what you want," she says. "If I wanted to spit on you, you would know they spit on you … I didn't try. Whatever I want to do, I will."

Finally, Kandi tells everyone to leave since she doesn't have any of that.

The Kenyan and NeNe drama has been in the spotlight in the current season of "RHOA", and the alleged "almost spit" incident was the highlight. The incident took place during the ladies' trip to Greece, where things soon worsened once NeNe called Kenya "b *** h". However, NeNe has repeatedly denied that he tried to spit on Kenya, although he admitted not having regretted the fight.