Kelly Rowland responds to Tina Knowles by calling her dark Instagram live series & # 39; Too Racy & # 39;

Instagram

Beyonce's mother takes to Instagram to say hello to Kelly and her new series & # 39; Coffee With Kelly & # 39 ;, although she alludes in the caption that the series is not her cup of tea.

Up News Info –

Kelly Rowland is one of the celebrities launching an Instagram Live Series to provide entertainment amid the Coronavirus blockade. Titled "Coffee With Kelly," the series will be a little different than others, as it will feature Child of destiny singer discussing all things about sex, love and romance.

Tina Knowles was definitely one of the people who supported her by giving her and her new series a greeting on Instagram. "I tuned it in last time, but it got a little too spicy for me! A little too big for me! But it's kind of fun! Tune in for the night!" then the mother of Beyonce Knowles he said on his page.

Feeling grateful for the shout, Kelly quickly responded in the comment section, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! SO MUCH." Then he added that it might be in Tina's best interest not to watch her show. "I'm glad you sit in this one," he said.

<br />

In fact, Kelly talked about some spicy things in "Coffee With Kelly". In the April 14 episode, she and La La Anthony discussed different sexual positions. "The missionary is and can be boring as hell. If you only do missionary, then I will consider you a very lazy person," he said.Power"said the star.

Gabrielle Union then he joined. That led La La to spill tea from Gabrielle's sex life with her husband. Dwyane Wade as she said that the "The best of L.A."star was" doing cartwheels in the bedroom ".

<br />

That was not the only time they talked about sex. In another episode, Kelly, who appeared to be intoxicated, spoke to La La about her favorite sex toys. However, some people liked the concept, as one said, "This is so cute! It's hard to find genuine friends in the entertainment industry." Another fan wrote, "I love Kelly's honesty! And femininity," while someone else added, "I love this ctfuuuuuuuuuu, I'm screaming."