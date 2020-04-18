Kelly Clarkson almost had a & # 39; brain aneurysm & # 39; because they gave him 4 days to record songs in six languages

The former champion of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; is struggling to record his new single called & # 39; I Dare You & # 39; in six different languages, including French, Hebrew, and Arabic.

Kelly Clarkson He thought he was going to "have a brain aneurysm" as he recorded six languages ​​for his new single "I Dare You" in just four days.

The 37-year-old singer released the new song on Thursday night, April 17, 2020, and appeared on "The Tonight Show: Home Edition with Jimmy Fallon"to talk about the process of setting the track.

While Kelly "literally begged" her record label to give her enough time to go to the studio for the tune, she ended up having only four days to record all versions.

"It's not his fault, it's just how it happened, but I thought, 'Please don't send me all these languages ​​at once, to record at once'." And I recorded them all in four days, "she sighed." I thought I was going to have a brain aneurysm one night. Because my brain, I mean, I have never spoken Hebrew or Arabic, you know? "

Kelly joins the French singer Zaz for the French version of "I Dare You", Moroccan interpreter Faouzia for the Arabic version, Blas Singing for the Spanish version, Israeli star Maya Bouskilla for the Hebrew version and electropop duo Glasperlenspiel for german

While struggling with the Hebrew and Arabic versions, Kelly felt more comfortable singing in European languages, as she "grew up singing opera" and therefore learned to act in different languages ​​as a child.

Now Kelly hopes that releasing the new tune in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic will help remind the world that we are united as one.

"I feel like (we) were in a world, even before the pandemic times, I want to say that this song, ironically, is very suitable at this time, but before the pandemic times, it is no secret that, as a nation , we are super divided. " explained.

"As a world we are dividing even more. So I thought it would be great to do this song in that sense and then all of this happened and we thought, 'Well, I guess we'll just keep the release date' as we are super connected now globally. "