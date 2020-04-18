Katie Holmes shares sweet birthday message for her daughter Suri

The Aries season is still going strong!

Katie Holmes shared a sweet and touching message for her daughter, Suri Cruise. Believe it or not, but the little fashionista celebrates her 14th birthday on Saturday.

"Happy birthday darling,quot;, the Dawson's torrent Alum wrote on Instagram, ahead of everyone else on Friday night. "I am so blessed to be your mother. May this year be amazing!"

Also, Katie shared a nice photo with the & # 39; Gram. Her wall was decorated with a "happy birthday,quot; message for her baby, which hung with an explosion of flowers and bows.

Last month, the 41-year-old actress spoke about her special bond with her teenage daughter.

"I love her very much. My greatest goal has always been to nurture her in her individuality," he explained to Fashion last month. "To make sure she's 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and capable. And know it."