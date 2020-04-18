Katie Holmes shares sweet birthday message for her daughter Suri

Kristina Bumphrey / Starpix / Shutterstock
The Aries season is still going strong!
Katie Holmes shared a sweet and touching message for her daughter, Suri Cruise. Believe it or not, but the little fashionista celebrates her 14th birthday on Saturday.
"Happy birthday darling,quot;, the Dawson's torrent Alum wrote on Instagram, ahead of everyone else on Friday night. "I am so blessed to be your mother. May this year be amazing!"
Also, Katie shared a nice photo with the & # 39; Gram. Her wall was decorated with a "happy birthday,quot; message for her baby, which hung with an explosion of flowers and bows.
Last month, the 41-year-old actress spoke about her special bond with her teenage daughter.
"I love her very much. My greatest goal has always been to nurture her in her individuality," he explained to Fashion last month. "To make sure she's 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and capable. And know it."
"She came out very strong, she has always been a strong personality. She will choose an activity and work until it is really good," Katie continued. "Then she says, 'OK, I'm going to try the following.' She is very focused and hard working."
Katie also shared how things were for Suri, who grew up in the limelight with her famous parents. However, she explained that her little boy handled it like a professional.
"I have to say that I recently saw a fan site (about her) posted when she was a baby, and it was very intense. They followed us a lot when she was little," the actress shared. "I just wanted her outside, so I would accompany her to look for parks at 6 in the morning when no one saw us. But there is a video where I hold her, she was 2 years old at the time, and she starts to say hello to the cameras."
She added: "She is very special."
The 14 year old is special indeed! And today is your day.
It is only a matter of time before Suri's father, Tom Cruise, gives him a birthday shout.