Katie Holmes posted a sweet message to Suri Cruise on Insta in honor of her 14th birthday

"I am so blessed to be your mother."
It may be hard to believe, but it's been 14 years since Suri Cruise was born (I know, I know).
And in celebration of her 14th birthday, her mother, Katie Holmes, posted this photo on her Insta, along with a sweet and loving title for her:
Katie also recently spoke about raising Suri in an interview with InStyle magazine that was published last month.
According to Katie, she has worked to make sure Suri has a good sense of self-confidence, saying:
I love her so much. My greatest goal has always been to nurture her in her individuality. To make sure that she is 100% herself and strong, confident and capable. And know it.
He also said that Suri is also a hard worker:
She came out very strong, she has always been a strong personality. She will choose an activity and work until she is really good at it. Then it says, "OK, I'm going to try the following." She is very focused and hard working.
In the interview, Katie also spoke about the difficulties of trying to bring some normality into their lives while the paparazzi chased her.
Saying that she would do her best to find some private time for Suri to play in the local parks:
They followed us a lot when I was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would accompany her to look for parks at 6 in the morning when no one saw us. But there is a video where I hold her, she was 2 years old at the time, and she starts to say hello to the cameras. She is very special.
It seems like Katie is an amazing mother with an equally amazing daughter! ❤️
And, if you are like me, realizing that Suri is 14 years old and will probably enter high school this year, then this is probably how you feel now:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!