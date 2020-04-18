Katie Holmes posted a sweet message to Suri Cruise on Insta in honor of her 14th birthday

Saying that she would do her best to find some private time for Suri to play in the local parks:

They followed us a lot when I was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would accompany her to look for parks at 6 in the morning when no one saw us. But there is a video where I hold her, she was 2 years old at the time, and she starts to say hello to the cameras. She is very special.