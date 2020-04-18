Katie Holmes celebrates daughter Suri's 14th birthday

On social media, Katie Holmes shared a cute birthday message for Suri's fourteenth birthday. The actress, who had Suri with him Mission Impossible Alum, Tom Cruise, shared a photo with the message, "Happy birthday honey!"

According to People magazine, the 41-year-old actress took to her IG account on Saturday to post a photo that appeared to be a handmade birthday banner with many types of flowers in addition to a personalized doll.

Holmes went on to say that she felt so "blessed,quot; to be her mother, and that she also wished for a fantastic year for both of them. Although it's rare for Katy to share photos of her daughter she had with Tom Cruise, they often hang out together in public.

According to Holmes, who discussed Suri with InStyle earlier this year, her daughter reached that age when she finally began to develop her own interests, hobbies, tastes, and propensities. The actress said that "he loved her very much,quot; and that his biggest goal is to cultivate his "individuality."

Tom Cruise's ex-wife added that their daughter has finally moved out of her "female stage," as she called it, and is currently trying different things to find out what she likes. Katie says she likes learning something new and being really good at it until she's ready to start learning something else.

"She is very focused and is very hardworking," said the actress. Katie's fans know she had her son relatively early, at least compared to other Hollywood actresses who often do so much later in her career.

Holmes said he couldn't be happier to have had a son when he was twenty years old. She was 27 when she first had Suri, and the actress stated that one big reason she loved having Suri at that age has to do with the compatibility of their ages.

In other words, it wasn't long ago that Katie herself was a girl, and she remembers every phase well. It became much easier to relate to her.



