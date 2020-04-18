Karim Morani tests negative for COVID 19

Last week it was reported that producer Karim Morani was diagnosed with COVID 19. Subsequently, the producer was admitted to Nanavati Hospital and had to undergo treatment for it. However, reports have now emerged that he has tested negative for COVID 19 and is ready to return home.

Karim Morani, who financed several successful films such as Dilwale, Chennai Express and others, gave an official statement saying: "To my friends and family with the grace and kindness of the gods (I am) at home, since now I have given negative two Sometimes. I felt very comfortable in the Nanavati hospital, where I remained asymptotic during my stay, I must say that all the departments, from the government to the medical warriors, are doing a fantastic job. "

Karim Morani has to be quarantined for 14 days and ensure that, despite being at home, he is not in contact with members of his family. "I will now quarantine as needed in my room for only another 14 days. It is a great relief to be back home, thank you all for your prayers. God bless you, stay safe."

Her family is quite relieved at the news, as Morani is over 60 years old and has also survived two heart attacks. The man has fought Coronavirus and it is surely good news for his loved ones. Previously, even her daughters, Zoa and Shaza, were diagnosed with the fatal virus, but tested negative twice last week and were sent home. We look forward to a healthy recovery for the family.