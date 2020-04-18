Kangana Ranaut talks about Rangoli Chandel's Twitter suspension

On Thursday, the account of Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, was suspended by Twitter. Many celebrities such as Hansal Mehta, Farah Khan Ali, Kubbra Sait and Reema Kagti called her for spreading religious hatred. Now Kangana Ranaut has released a video for the public in which she defends her sister's words and opposes the accusations of stars like Reema and Farah.

In the video, Kangana clarifies that her sister does not believe that all Muslims are terrorists. She says what her sister really wanted to say was that those who don't collaborate with the doctors and the police should be punished. The video's caption read: "#KanganaRanaut addresses the controversy surrounding the # RangoliChandel tweet and why freedom of expression is important in a democracy."

Towards the end of the video, Kangana called on the central government that platforms like Twitter should be demolished from the country and we should work on creating independent social media platforms. Kangana also defended fighter Babita Phogat after he faced a similar attack when Rangoli published his comments on the Islamic sect.