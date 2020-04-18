Kaitlynn Carter reveals how "naive,quot; she was about Miley Cyrus Romance

Miley Cyrus' short-lived adventure Kaitlynn Carter recently said she learned a lot from the brief relationship. People Magazine collected an episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, in which the 31-year-old man spoke to Whitney Port via Instagram Live.

According to Carter, she did not expect her adventure to draw so much attention from the mainstream press, however, as most know, Miley had just come out of her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. Kaitlynn claims that she thought her life would simply return to normal once she stopped being with Miley; She had no plan.

Carter said she was surprised to see the paparazzi following her when she visited a friend's bar. He was even more shocked when the media published headlines saying he was "partying with a mystery man,quot;, when in reality he was only dating a friend.

"He was so mortified," Carter said, before continuing to add that the narrative surrounding his life and how the media reported on it was not true at all. She said it was a "wake up,quot; call for her. With all that said, it was a great learning experience.

You learned the importance of carefully selecting your image in the media. The reality star claimed that her previous way of living life was just living it and not worrying about what other people were saying about it.

However, when you make headlines in the media every other day, the way you present yourself becomes more important. Also, her social media account had been slowly created over time and many of her followers were people who were part of a community.

But with fame, pressure, and added followers who wouldn't normally know who she was, the world of social media she created changed, and there was a lot of pressure she wasn't ready for. Carter admitted that she was "naive,quot;, and the idea that she could be so careless and "indifferent,quot; about it was not well informed.

Ad

As previously reported, Carter and Miley were connecting around the same time that they were both going through high-profile breakups. Kaitlynn had just broken up with Brody Jenner and Miley had just ended a 10-year relationship with Liam Hemsworth.



Post views:

0 0