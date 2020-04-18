Justin Timberlake reacts to Britney Spears' comment about his & # 39; biggest breakup in the world & # 39;

WENN

In the new clip on her Instagram account, you can see the hit maker & # 39; … Baby One More Time & # 39; dancing with & # 39; Filthy & # 39; of her ex-boyfriend while wearing a completely white outfit.

Up News Info –

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears& # 39; The days as a favorite celebrity couple ended years ago, but former lovers have nothing but mutual support now. On Wednesday, April 15, Britney went to her Instagram account to greet her ex in a new video in the midst of the quarantine.

In the new clip, Britney could be seen dancing with Justin's "Filthy" while wearing an all-white outfit. He was moving his body, spinning, and even sticking his tongue out at some point in the video.

"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever you're supposed to do these days," wrote hit maker "Toxic" in the caption. "As you can see, I'm not really dancing, friends …… I'm very bored."

Later, unexpectedly, she opened up about her past romance with him. NSYNC member, "I know we had one of the biggest breaks in the world 20 years ago …… but hey, man is a genius! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW GOOD"

<br />

Justin quickly responded to Britney's scream. The 39-year-old singer left a series of emojis, including a tearful laughing face and five emojis, in the comment section. Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears He also commented: "The blogs are already plotting their outrageous stories … you keep having fun and looking cute though!"

Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari also intervened, saying: "Snapchat, instgram, tiktok, Facebook and even MySpace were inspired by you."

Britney and Justin dated from 1998 to 2002 after working together on "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club". The two broke up after it was reported that Britney was cheating on the Tennessee native. He then addressed their separation in an interview with Diane Sawyer, saying, "Technically, I'm not saying I'm wrong, but I'm not technically saying I'm right, either."