Julianne talks to Ben Barnes as he isolates himself apart from Brooks Laich

The champion of & # 39; Dancing with the Stars & # 39; She has been photographed enjoying a casual walk through the streets of her Los Angeles neighborhood with the actor from & # 39; Westworld & # 39 ;.

Quarantine apart from Brooks Laich does not mean Julianne Hough You are alone in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. A day after it was reported that she and her husband are socially estranged in different parts of the country, the "Dancing with the stars"The champion was discovered with the British actor Ben Barnes.

In several photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 31-year-old dancer and the "Westworld"The actor could be seen strolling through his neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. For the tour on Thursday, April 16, he shook off a completely black outfit and held a pair of dark boots in hand. Hiding his face behind large sunglasses. Sun, shoulder length blonde hair was untied.

Hough's company for the occasion, Barnes, 38, was also wearing a black top. "The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince CaspianHowever, the actor did not turn black as the younger sister of Derek Hough. She opted to combine her blouse with gray shorts and white shoes. He also wore dark sunglasses. None of them wore a mask despite the COVID-19 crisis.

It's unclear if Hough and Barnes isolated themselves together or just met to catch up, but the two have been friends for years. However, many wondered about the state of their relationship after the excursion. One tweeted"Okay, but Ben doesn't even follow Julianne, what does this mean?" Other intervened, "Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes look wtf omg".

A day earlier, Hough made the headlines after it was discovered that she and Laich decided to quarantine separately. At that time, an internal source assured that despite the distance, the couple is still together. "However, their relationship has always been like this: they like to do their thing," said the source.

The informant further stated, although Laich was "living the simple life in nature, which makes him happy" in Idaho, he and he "Rock of Ages"actress" talks all the time. The source added: "Brooks will return to Los Angeles once the order to stay home is lifted."