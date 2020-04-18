Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich continue to speak terms despite separate quarantine

WENN / Instar

The student of & # 39; Dancing with the Stars & # 39; and her athlete husband, who have been beaten with rumors of marital problems, choose the unconventional arrangement while practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Up News Info –

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich They are still together despite not staying under the same roof in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Having been plagued by rumors of marriage problems for months, the "Dancing with the stars"The alum and her husband, a professional ice hockey player, were reportedly still talking, although they decided to separate from the quarantine."

The 31-year-old dancer / actress is isolating herself at her Los Angeles home, while her husband of 36 years decided to practice her social estrangement in Idaho. Despite the distance, a source said the two "talk all the time." The source told PEOPLE: "They are still together, but they are not quarantined in the same place."

"However, their relationship has always been like this, they like to do their thing," said the source. Noting that the couple's marriage "is not perfect, but continue to work on it," the source also shared that the former athlete "will return to Los Angeles once the order to stay home is lifted."

The news that Julianne and Brooks were quarantined came within days of her talking about an emotional roller coaster. "Feeling my inner fire burn with my deep, raw emotions this week …" she posted to Instagram on April 9. "That combination has led to a wild journey."

"There have been some super intense ups and downs and then the pendulum should swing to the intense lows … Stay true to the road and gradually settle in," he continued. "Giving me permission to take the space and time to find my way back to the middle: The Space Between! #Kreatingkinrgy What are some of the ways or things you do that help you return to the space between those extremes?"

<br />

Julianne and Brooks were married in July 2017 after dating for more than three years. However, in early January 2020, the couple was reported to have "spent time apart but was not ready to share what was happening between them." A source told E! News at the time, "They don't even know what to call it. There is a lot of love and excitement there and they are going through something very personal."

Weeks later, the couple were spotted enjoying a brunch date in Studio City, California. Supposedly in a good mood throughout the excursion, everyone smiled, enjoyed each other's company, and took time to pose with the fans. While they saw him wearing a ring on her ring finger, she was not seen with her wedding ring on.