Judge dismisses Twitter lawsuit seeking to reveal government surveillance requests

A federal judge ruled that Twitter cannot reveal the surveillance requests it received from the US government. USA, ending the legal battle that lasted six years, Reuters reported. Judge Yvonne González Rogers wrote in her order that Twitter's request to reveal part of her Draft Transparency Report "would likely cause serious or imminent harm to national security."

Twitter sued the Justice Department in 2014, arguing that their freedom of expression rights were being violated, as it was prohibited from disclosing the number of government surveillance requests it receives.

While other companies, including Google and Facebook, reached an agreement with the US government. USA In early 2014 to divide national security requests in large numbers, Twitter said that measure was insufficient. "Allowing Twitter, or any other company in a similar situation, to only disclose national security requests within too wide a range seriously undermines the goal of transparency," says Twitter. policy director Jeremy Kessel wrote at the time.

In a statement emailed to The edge On Saturday, a Twitter spokesperson said the company was "disappointed,quot; with the court's decision, but would continue to fight for transparency, adding that "freedom of expression is the cornerstone of why we exist."

"We believe it is vital that the public sees the demands we receive and how we work to strike a balance between respecting local law, supporting people's ability to tweet and protecting people from harm," the spokesperson said.

UPDATE April 18 10:27 AM ET: Added Twitter comment