Jordyn Woods flaunts long hair with highlights and fans ask about her looks

Jordyn Woods is showing off a new look these days with a wig that has gorgeous highlights. Her fans have been asking about the look, and she's heading to social media.

"Since it's Friday, I decided I would prepare for my zoom meetings," Jordyn captioned her post.

Someone referred to the fact that Jordyn was the kangaroo in the masked singer: ‘The kangaroo was my absolute favorite of the season. They really messed you up by creating these groups. "

A follower exclaimed: ‘Your hair is so beautiful! This is your look! "And someone else said," This is the best look you've had in a long time, stick to it! "

Jordyn also shared a clip that she titled with the following words: & # 39; I see many questions about my hair … if you want a similar look that is super easy and affordable, check out my range with @easilockshair 😍 we have over 30 different shades . & # 39;

An enemy said, "You are just a Kardashian wannabe and I can't take them either," but one fan praised her looks: "The hair looks so natural and totally matches her natural hair anyway. BUY EASILOCKS HAIR."

Another follower posted this: ‘Please girl, you are so beautiful. I love you very much.

Jordyn made headlines not too long ago regarding something Diddy posted.

Diddy made his fans happy a few days ago when he shared an uplifting video during such a difficult time in which we live. You can see JLo in the clip, Snoop Dogg and more of your favorite celebrities.

Jordyn wasted no time, and skipped to the comments section to show Diddy a little love.

Jordyn also spends her days at home, quarantined like the rest of us.



