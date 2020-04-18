Jordan Peele appears in box office publication "Get Out" – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

Universal / Monkeypaw Productions

Movie stars for quite some time haven't been the catalyst for the big box office results. However, author commercial directors have increasingly demonstrated that they can appeal to fans, and indeed the masses were waiting in the wings for Jordan Peele's follow-up film for his surprising 2017 Oscar-winning horror hit. Salt. Similar to Peele's predecessor, U.SIt was also a socially conscious genre commentary, this time focusing on a black family facing off with their sinister doppelgängers. Universal and Peele kept everything they could secret, selling the film in teaser posters with images of gloved hands, gold scissors, and Rorschach evidence. At Christmas 2018, Universal released the first trailer for U.S, Which is rare for a horror movie that premieres its trailer on vacation. The results were massive, garnering 106 million global views. The study launched U.S outside last year's SXSW as its opening night movie. Universal has a history of making event movies for diverse audiences, and in fact, this was one with Hispanics and African Americans who accounted for more than half of those who purchased tickets. Originally projected to open at $ 45 million, U.S he smashed that forecast with an incredible $ 71.1M opening on March 22-24, the best national opening for an original horror movie and an original R-rated movie (not based on established IP). Qualified audiences U.S with a B Cinemascore for SaltA s A-, however, that was because they were debating the ending when they left the theater. Still, that split didn't hurt We & # 39; Grosses that went a little bit below Salt‘S ($ 175M to $ 176M national, and $ 255.1M to $ 255.4M WW).

Peele had the opportunity under his new first-look deal at Universal to make a bigger movie, hence the net cost of production for U.S it was $ 20 million instead of SaltIt is saving $ 4.5M. Universal spared no expense promoting the film to $ 75 million worldwide, a cost similar to Salt‘S. We heard that the star Lupita Nyong’o received $ 1M in advance, but there was also a substantial back-end for the talent and Peele here with shares estimated at $ 30M, more than Salt‘S $ 20M. U.S, With movie theater rents (estimated to be close to 50% of WW's box office), global home entertainment and television money earned $ 276 million in revenue. Against the total costs of $ 157 million, the last film Peele directed, wrote and produced made $ 119 million in net profit for Salt‘S $ 124.8M.