Johnny Depp Makes His Instagram Debut, Covers John Lennon's Song

The actor from & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; He joined Instagram and quickly amassed thousands of followers in a few hours while sharing his version of & # 39; Isolation & # 39 ;.

Johnny Depp She has joined Instagram to share a special message for fans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor made his platform debut on Thursday, April 16, 2020, sharing a photo of himself sitting on an old wooden bench in what appears to be a cave, surrounded by candles and professional lights.

"Hello everyone … filming something for you now … give me a minute," the shot captioned.

The "pirates of the Caribbean"Star generated 600,000 followers just three hours after creating the account. A representative of her band's official account. Hollywood vampires and member Joe Perry They both left comments with similar emojis that led fans to speculate that the post was referring to a future release.

But a few hours later, Depp returned to share the piece he had been filming, a long video message that said, "Hello everyone, hello to everyone who may be in the land of ether receiving this broadcast. This is my first experience within the world of social media. I've never done anything like this before. I don't think I've felt any particular reason until now. "

"Yes, now is the time to open a dialogue since the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and enormous damage to people's lives. People are sick and careless, people are getting sick, struggling to breathe and it dies terrifyingly high rates. "

Johnny went on to refer to those who have lost their jobs and others who live on the streets "with no shelter or self-isolation option whatsoever," adding: "So I feel like we should try to help each other through these difficult times, these times. difficult, for those we love, for our community, for ourselves, for the world and for the future. "

Depp, who is in the middle of a defamation lawsuit he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard who was suspended during the COVID-19 blockade, concluded his first Instagram post thanking fans for "his kindness, unwavering support and strength over the years. I am moved beyond words."

Depp then shared his new version of John Lennon"Isolation," which adds "there is more to come," and notes that he hopes fans "enjoy our version." The actor recorded the song with Jeff beck.