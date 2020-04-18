John Krasinski in talks to join Marvel

WENN

According to reports, the former star of & # 39; The Office & # 39; who once lost the role of Captain America to Chris Evans, met with Marvel boss Kevin Feige for a possible future project.

Up News Info –

Actor John Krasinski Could be set to join Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) if conversations with boss are reported Kevin Feige go according to plan.

The Geeks WorldWide website reported that the 40-year-old man "The office"The star allegedly had a virtual meeting with Feige, and the couple is willing to work with each other in the future.

"The studio has been having virtual meetings with various actors, writers and directors for the past few weeks, and one of those people is none other than John Krasinski," said a source. "Krasinski and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said they would love to work together, and it looks like it is now closer to happening than ever."

They added: "While I'm not sure what role he would play in the MCU, be it a director, writer, or actor, I know they discussed a multitude of projects during their meeting."

Although insider claimed there is still no offer for a particular role on the table, Krasinski previously told Esquire magazine that he would love to take on the role of Mister Fantastic, aka Richard Reed, in the Fantastic four franchise, previously played by Ioan Gruffudd and Miles Teller.

The star previously lost the role of Captain America for Chris Evans.

Meanwhile, the "A peaceful place"The writer / director is spending the coronavirus blockade hosting his new web series Some Good News, which is available to watch on his YouTube channel.