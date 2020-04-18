Joey Gallo can't believe that & # 39; MLB The Show 20 & # 39; I have used these photos of you

Joey Gallo is dominating the Players League for "MLB The Show 20,quot;, and if he wins everything, maybe his reward may be new photos that capture him at better angles.

The Rangers slugger is an impressive 11-1 so far in the tournament. As Gallo has been dominating the competition, he has also been broadcasting his games live on Twitch.

During a recent broadcast, it took a while to explain a complaint he has in-game. Gallo complained about the images used for him at the bottom of the menu screen.

"They messed up the photo here," Gallo said.

He returned to the menu to show his chat the image he referenced. As he did so, he commented on how his teammates look. Mike Minor had a simple photo of him pitching, and Elvis Andrus had a nice photo of him smiling.

And Gallo got … this.

"Then why the hell did they think that is Would it be a good photo to put for me? I just want to know. I just want to talk to the boy, "said Gallo." What's going on? Couldn't you find a better image than that? I can go to my iPhone and find a better image than this. They have a professional MLB photographer doing this. "

The worst part is that both photos of Gallo are unappealing. An image presents a strange face when Gallo sways, and then you have the close-up with Gallo creepy looking at your soul.

Gallo joked that "now you have angered me."