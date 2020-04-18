Joe Rogan infuriates some of his fans after revealing that he has been tested multiple times by COVID-19

Joe Rogan is the host of one of the most listened to podcasts on the planet, Joe Rogan's experienceBut some of his fans are unhappy after the comedian revealed that he has access to multiple COVID-19 tests. Rogan has not only tested himself numerous times, but has also evaluated his guests.

Earlier this week, while talking to comedian Chris D’Elia, Rogan revealed that he tried D’Elia before the episode began.

"Chris D'Elia is negative. Yayyyy! Rogan said at the beginning of the show, and D'Elia replied," That's right, I got the proof. "Rogan asked D'Elia," Isn't it nice? "And he replied: "Do you know why I had the test? Because I know Joe Rogan. Because I came here and had a doctor.

“I did the test yesterday and I did the test two days before. I'm only going to test myself every three to four days. F-k, ”said Rogan.

According to ViceRogan is paying Los Angeles janitorial doctor Abe Malkin to evaluate his guests, including D’Elia and Bryan Callen, who appeared later in the episode. Considering the fact that many people across the country can't get tested and hospitals in hot spots like New York City are "days,quot; away from testing, some fans turned to social media to voice their anger at Rogan's alleged swagger.

Huffington Post Reporter Rebecca Klein tweeted, "A close friend, a doctor, presumably had a coronavirus but couldn't get tested in New York. It's great that Joe Rogan can test his friends like it's nothing."

Can I be in the JRE? I have nothing to say, but I am not famous or too poor to pay for my own test coronavirus @joerogan – Aaron Williams (@AaronRobertUFC) April 18, 2020

"People like Joe Rogan bragging every day about how he and his friends put themselves to the test every day is just ridiculous," another skeptic tweeted. "Joe Rogan has had multiple tests for coronaviruses with negative results. What the heck?"

However, there should be some clarification on the evidence. Custodian MD LA offered nasal swab tests a few weeks ago, but they are now using antibody tests that have not been approved by the FDA. Government regulation prevents hospitals and other health care facilities from using tests not approved by the FDA, but they are still being used in the private sector in response to the pandemic.

"There are about 70 companies that produce antibody tests, and only one of them is FDA approved, that is Cellex. I don't know how the hell they got that contract that they got FDA approval, but it is impossible to get those tests," Malkin said Vice. "I give everyone a disclaimer, it is not FDA approved, it cannot be used for diagnosis, it is more for peace of mind, for epidemiological data. But if you need a definitive diagnosis, you should get a nasal swab."

Social distancing! Also, we are both "free rona!" Good time today with all the powerful @donnellrawlings! Podcast will. E available tomorrow 4/17 at 12 p.m. PST. Enjoy! Posted with the program • @donnellrawlings Gang gang! … https://t.co/zSwCwpMfoY – Joe Rogan (@joerogan) April 17, 2020

This is why rich people and celebrities are being "screened,quot; and low-income people are not. The test is not FDA approved, so hospitals and other healthcare facilities will not use it for a diagnosis. Currently, Concierge MD in Los Angeles is charging $ 299 for "home coronavirus testing."

Malkin says he tested about 300 people last week, and about five percent of asymptomatic people tested positive for antibodies. It also revealed that 10 to 20 percent of symptomatic people have tested positive for antibody. Dr. Malkin also revealed that everyone who tested positive has also tested positive for antibody, making it clear that tests not approved by the FDA are accurate.



