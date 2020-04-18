Joaquin Phoenix could have played Batman, but the studio didn't want him

File this in: Wow, movies that could have been.
It's been over 30 years since we got our first modern Batman adaptation with Tim Burton & # 39; s bat Man.
But less than a decade later, in 1997 Batman and Robin – which was critically criticized and a box office bomb – would kill the franchise.
However, Warner Bros. did not give up hope of reviving the franchise. And in a recent interview with Empire magazine, Darren Aronofsky revealed that in the early 2000s the studio had brought him in to write and direct a new bat Man movie.
In the interview, Darren talked about how he wanted to make a movie that was a dark version of Batman, and that his script was a close adaptation of the 1986 graphic novel. Batman: year one.
Even brought Year oneWriter Frank Miller to help write the script. But, even Frank was amazed at how dark Darren wanted to take the film, with Batman "veering into torture territory."
According to Darren, he wanted to darken and be different with his bat Man movie because he was trying to get away from Batman and Robin and the enduring image of Batman with nipples in his bat suit.
And to play the dark new Bruce Wayne / Batman, Darren had only one actor in mind: Joaquin Phoenix.
However, the studios had other plans, they wanted Freddie Prinze Jr. to play Bruce Wayne / Batman (which makes sense, in the early 2000s he was a big star and a teenage heartthrob).
Finally, Darren realized that he and the studio were not on the same page, saying:
I remember thinking, 'Uh oh, we're doing two different movies here.' That is a true story. It was a different time. the bat Man I wrote that it was definitely a different way than what they ended up doing.
In the end, I think we can all agree that everything went well. Darren doesn't do his bat Man the film gave way to Christopher Nolan to make his bat Man trilogy, which were all amazing movies.
And while Joaquin was unable to portray Batman, he did win the Oscar for Best Actor for his iconic portrayal of the Joker (which is not a bad consolation award).
