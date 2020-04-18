Home Entertainment Joaquin Phoenix could have played Batman, but the studio didn't want him

Joaquin Phoenix could have played Batman, but the studio didn't want him

File this in: Wow, movies that could have been.

It's been over 30 years since we got our first modern Batman adaptation with Tim Burton & # 39; s bat Man.

Sunset Boulevard / Getty Images

The film was not only a hit, but would help revive the superhero movie genre.

But less than a decade later, in 1997 Batman and Robin – which was critically criticized and a box office bomb – would kill the franchise.

Rights Managed / WARNER BROS / Ronald Grant Archive / Mary Evans

Both from 1989 bat Man and 1992 Batman ReturnThey had been box office hits and critically acclaimed, while in 1995 Batman forever It had been a great box office success.

However, Warner Bros. did not give up hope of reviving the franchise. And in a recent interview with Empire magazine, Darren Aronofsky revealed that in the early 2000s the studio had brought him in to write and direct a new bat Man movie.

fake pictures

Darren had just had great success with the sandy Requiem for a Dream.

In the interview, Darren talked about how he wanted to make a movie that was a dark version of Batman, and that his script was a close adaptation of the 1986 graphic novel. Batman: year one.

Even brought Year oneWriter Frank Miller to help write the script. But, even Frank was amazed at how dark Darren wanted to take the film, with Batman "veering into torture territory."

Ollie Millington / Getty Images

According to Darren, he wanted to darken and be different with his bat Man movie because he was trying to get away from Batman and Robin and the enduring image of Batman with nipples in his bat suit.

Rights Managed / Mary Evans Picture Library / Everett Collection

And to play the dark new Bruce Wayne / Batman, Darren had only one actor in mind: Joaquin Phoenix.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

However, the studios had other plans, they wanted Freddie Prinze Jr. to play Bruce Wayne / Batman (which makes sense, in the early 2000s he was a big star and a teenage heartthrob).

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Finally, Darren realized that he and the studio were not on the same page, saying:

I remember thinking, 'Uh oh, we're doing two different movies here.' That is a true story. It was a different time. the bat Man I wrote that it was definitely a different way than what they ended up doing.

In the end, I think we can all agree that everything went well. Darren doesn't do his bat Man the film gave way to Christopher Nolan to make his bat Man trilogy, which were all amazing movies.

Warner Bros / © Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

And while Joaquin was unable to portray Batman, he did win the Oscar for Best Actor for his iconic portrayal of the Joker (which is not a bad consolation award).

Joker, 2019. © Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

TV and cinema

