Jennifer Williams does the wild TikTok challenge in a skimpy swimsuit: "Basketball wives,quot; star is derided for this reason and she responds

Jennifer Williams of Basketball Wives fame, participate in the viral "Savage Challenge,quot; of Megan Thee Stallion who took over TikTok.

The reality show star took to Instagram, posting a sultry video in which she wears a skimpy swimsuit while showing off her killer curves and dance moves by the pool.

She captioned the now viral video: "Bougie #SavageChallenge when you had too many drinks on Easter Sunday … #quarantineandchill 🤷🏽‍♀️🤣💃🏽 TikTok: @classygirljenny,quot;.

the Basketball Wives The cast member did not get the answer he wanted because many said he was stiff and did not know how to dance.

One critic wrote: “You dance like a white girl! Stiff as hell. Right, 🤦🏾‍♀️ there is no rhythm at all😂😂😂😂 I also grew up, but geesh relaxed, girl. ”

Another commenter shared, "That swimsuit is not flattering …" it's Jen, and some would say your makeup is a little ashy and unflattering. I mean, to each his own.

The 45-year-old model didn't have it, and she responded saying, “Do you want me to dance like a hoe at IG? Below my salary, sorry. 🤷🏽‍♀️ "

She added: “I am rehearsing running towards the bank. They don't pay me for dancing. 🤨 "

A follower said to Williams, "Why do it if you're going to do it like this? And it's not dancing like a hoe, but you're dancing in a swimsuit, I guess that's his salary rating 🤷🏽‍♀️."

A fourth comment read: "The best way to do it." I love her, just like when I first saw her on television. Why are you so angry? And hating this woman? For real?"

This person stated: "I am laughing so hard that I cannot write my comment,quot; the best is elegance. This is how I would do it to Jen, hahaha. "

This social media user revealed: “No, they need you to dance to a rhythm you know to DANCE YOUR AGE! MOVE YOUR SHOULDERS IT WAS THAT YOU SHOULD ONLY SAVE ONE ON YOUR PHONE WHO WAS RECORDING AND TOLD YOU THAT YOU PUBLISH THAT LMFAOOOOOO! PSA I AM NOT HATING BEING IM REAL 🤣🤣🤣 ".

Another seventh observer chimed in: “So stiff she's mad that she had to clap because you told the truth hahaha, you put a little more swing on those hips, girl. Get jazzy with it. Be sexy with it.

Jennifer seems to know what it's worth.



