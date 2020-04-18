Jennifer Wayne reveals plan to donate blood after testing positive for COVID-19

Instagram

A third of Runaway June, who claims to have overcome the worst of symptoms, believes he may have contracted coronavirus at his local supermarket.

Jennifer Wayne It has become the last star in the country to test positive for the coronavirus.

the Runaway june Star turned to social media on Wednesday (April 15) to inform fans and followers that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19, revealing that she did not share the news because she was unsure about wanting her health crisis to go public.

"To be honest, it rocked me and I wasn't sure putting it on a public platform was right for me," she wrote, explaining that she may have contracted the virus at her local supermarket.

Wayne, who overcomes the worst of the symptoms, reveals that he tackled the virus by carrying vitamin C, vitamin D3, vitamin B complex and zinc, and drank water and Gatorade.

"Those vitamins and staying hydrated and resting were a lifesaver for me," he says, and he tells his followers that he plans to donate his blood to help others fight COVID-19.

<br />

The pandemic has hit the rural world hard and has claimed the lives of Joe Diffie and John Prine.