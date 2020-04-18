Jennifer Lopez lights up a world concert with people

Jennifer Lopez you are ready to take on an icon.
During Saturday night One world: together at home concert, music superstar and actress headed outside for a special performance of Barbara Streisand"People,quot;.
"Thank you Global Citizen for making me part of something so beautiful," Jennifer shared as she wore what appears to be a coach sweatshirt with Barbra's face. "You know there is one thing I realize most of all this time and that is how much we need each other."
As for who had a front row seat for acting? Look no further than Alex Rodriguez.
"We are more than honored to turn our backyard into a makeshift stage so that we can be a part of tonight One world: together at home "Alex shared on Instagram." Tune in now and see all the amazing performances by these amazing artists … and most of all, stay safe. "
Tonight's performances come after Jennifer and A-Rod pleaded with their fans and supporters to follow the guidelines of health officials and stay home.
"The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home," she previously shared on Instagram. "@Arod and #IStayHomePara those on the front line: the doctors, nurses and technicians who are working so hard to keep everyone safe. Thank you @NYGovCuomo for tagging us. We nominate @jimmyfallon to follow up and tell us who you are to stay on home by #NewYorkTough #StopTheSpread. "
Alex added: "Are you so restless sitting at home that you feel like hitting your head against the wall? I feel you. We all want to go out and be ourselves again. But right now, the most important thing is for us to stay. stay safe ".
According to Instagram, the Hollywood couple has spent time with their team enjoying volleyball, the Easter egg hunt, and quality family time.
"I miss dressing up!" Alex recently shared on Instagram. These photos were taken the last time I wasn't wearing my sweatshirt … and I actually cut my hair. #ThoseWereTheDays "The same A-Rod, same!
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLb023da4e6eb5d6377b0cb71a5bac7bb712%%MINIFYHTMLb023da4e6eb5d6377b0cb71a5bac7bb713%