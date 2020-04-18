Jennifer Lopez lights up a world concert with people

Jennifer Lopez you are ready to take on an icon.

During Saturday night One world: together at home concert, music superstar and actress headed outside for a special performance of Barbara Streisand"People,quot;.

"Thank you Global Citizen for making me part of something so beautiful," Jennifer shared as she wore what appears to be a coach sweatshirt with Barbra's face. "You know there is one thing I realize most of all this time and that is how much we need each other."

As for who had a front row seat for acting? Look no further than Alex Rodriguez.

"We are more than honored to turn our backyard into a makeshift stage so that we can be a part of tonight One world: together at home "Alex shared on Instagram." Tune in now and see all the amazing performances by these amazing artists … and most of all, stay safe. "

Tonight's performances come after Jennifer and A-Rod pleaded with their fans and supporters to follow the guidelines of health officials and stay home.