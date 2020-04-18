Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams launch Save With Stories: Jennifer celebrates her 48th birthday!

On April 17, 2020, Jennifer Garner celebrated her 48th birthday, but did not share photos or videos of her special day on her social media platforms. Instead, Jennifer has been promoting her new charity venture with fellow movie star Amy Adams Save With Stories. The charity is in partnership with Save The Children and No Kid Hungry, and donations help provide resources to both. Celebrities read children's books and the videos are posted on the official Save and Stories Facebook and Instagram pages. Jennifer and Amy hope that celebrity story time will help kids who are going through life's big adjustments now that schools across the country are closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams uploaded a video where they presented the program. Here is the official description of the Save With Stories program.

"In partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, we are offering stories on Instagram and Facebook to provide fun and education for children and parents trapped at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Your donation will help Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to making sure that schools and community programs have the support they need to keep their brains and bellies full. You are also supporting our important work to meet the health, education and nutrition needs of children in other countries affected by the coronavirus " .

You can watch the introductory video of Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams below.

Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams have listed some amazing talents for reading books to children. Some of the celebrities on the site include Henry Winkler, Reese Witherspoon, Vanessa Lachey, Robin Roberts, Emma Thompson, Nicole Richie, Kat McNamara, Leona Lewis, Susan Lucci, and more.

You can watch a video where Emma Roberts reads "Interrupting the Chickens and the Surprised Elephant,quot; below. Save With Stories is not the only platform where celebrities read books to children. Singer Dolly Parton has launched her own reading show, "Good Night with Dolly," where she reads a new book from her Children's Online Imagination Library.

What do you think about Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams' new show? Are you going to donate?

Happy birthday Jennifer Garner!



