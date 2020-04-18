Jeffrey Tambor issues another apology for & # 39; transparent & # 39; sexual abuse allegations

WENN

During an appearance on Gilbert Gottfried's Colossal Show, the actor who plays Maura Pfefferman on the Amazon web series insists that he never intended to make the stars and crew feel awkward.

Actor Jeffrey Tambor has offered a new apology for the allegations that he sexually assaulted his coworkers on his old show "Transparent"

The actor vehemently denied making unwanted sexual advances towards his former assistant Van Barnes, his co-star "Transparent." Trace Lysette and makeup artist Tamara Delbridge when her allegations came up in 2017, and she's still having trouble with the claims.

"Regarding how I went (& # 39; Transparent & # 39;) I just want to make it very, very clear to your listeners that I'm not this guy," he said in Gilbert Gottfried"Amazing Colossal Show" on the SiriusXM satellite radio platform. "By no means, I never intended to make someone feel uncomfortable."

"It was a set like no other," added Jeffrey, as he praised the cast and crew "Transparent," and, uh, there had to be, of course, instances where my interaction would be with these lovely people. another wrong way than he intended. And I have deeply apologized and I apologize now. "

Barnes accused Tambor of making several inappropriate sexual statements, as well as seeing her sleep naked without her permission, while Lysette also claimed to have made sordid remarks, and makeup artist Delbridge claimed to have given her an unwanted aggressive kiss.

He was fired from the show after the allegations emerged and the actor still regrets his departure from the groundbreaking drama, in which he played Maura Pfefferman, a transgender divorcee and father of three children.

"If I made someone feel vulnerable, I'm sorry," said Jeffrey. "I am sorry that it ended the way it did, but I just wanted to say, I have to say, I am very proud to play Maura and be part of the LGBT community and receive that important message outside and it is the highlight of my life and I just can't let the day shorten and I can't leave this studio without saying something. "